Celebrity Cyclone time and now just the final three left in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle

By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 0:07

This year’s last four ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants faced the iconic ‘Celebrity Cyclone’ with the final three being revealed.

The moment every ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestant dreams of arrived this evening, Saturday, November 26, in the shape of the iconic ‘Celebrity Cyclone’. Four celebs remained after Seann was booted out in the last public vote.

Mike, Matt, Jill, and Owen, were given their individual coloured lycra pants for the legendary trial. Jill – Purple Reign – decided she would go first. Matt – the Bronze Bronco – would go second, followed by Mike – Quicksilver – in third. Fulfilling his lifelong ambition, Owen – Goldilocks – was facing the final stage.

After an almighty struggle, during which they all got washed back down the course several times, the four stars and meals for the camp were won.

Arriving back in Snake Rock, a note informed them that four choc-ices had been hidden. To their surprise, the lolly sticks contained football scores from the World Cup.

There was no respite as a challenge was given to the four celebs. They had a series of quotes from the show and had to match them with the contestant who said it. The prize was a selection of treats from Kev’s ‘Deals On Wheels’. A full house saw portions of cheese and biscuits, nachos, and brownies served up.

Dinner was yam fish with chips, after which the four sat and reminisced about their time in the jungle. Ant and Dec strolled into the camp to announce the last person to be evicted by the public. Mike Tindall became the latest celeb to be booted out.

Mike has been the Camp dad, offering a shoulder to cry on and his award-winning hugs. 🤗 His striking budgie smugglers will go down in Camp history, but it's time for @MikeTindall13 to leave the Jungle #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kiy5vLFS66 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 26, 2022

