Cycling legend dies aged 51 after being hit by a lorry while training in Italy

Davide Rebellin, the legendary Italian cycling champion was hit by a lorry while out training near Vicenza in Italy.

Tragedy struck the world of sport today, Wednesday, November 30, with the news that Italian cycling legend Davide Rebellin died after being hit by a lorry in Italy. According to local media reports in Il Gazzettino, he was out training near the city of Vicenza when the accident occurred. The 51-year-old died instantly.

The tragic incident took place just before midday in the municipality of Montebello Vicentino, on Regional road 11. A reconstruction of the accident by the local authorities determined that the lorry was turning off the motorway at the exit near the restaurant and bar La Padana.

It is believed the vehicle could have driven over Rebellin without the driver even realising it had happened because the lorry never stopped and continued on its journey. The carabinieri are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and to trace the driver.

The circumstances under which the recognition of the victim took place are even more tragic. Davide’s brother Carlo learned that there had been a road fatality involving a cyclist in the Montecchio area. He immediately went to the scene, perhaps prepared for a sort of tragic foreboding, and immediately recognised his brother’s crumpled bike.

Rebellin’s status as a cycling legend started in 2004 when he won the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege all in the same season. In 2008 he followed this up with victory in the Paris-Nice race. He continued racing and recently placed 30th in his home race, the Veneto Classic, on October 16.

