By Guest Writer • 30 November 2022 • 12:02

DITS on stage earlier this year Credit: DITS Facebook

TEENAGE rock is about to take Malaga City by storm as two bands of talented youngsters from the same town showcase their talents.

Although the names Crackids and Devils in the Sky (DITS) may not appear the most inspiring, these two groups of young people from San Pedro Alcantara have hit the headlines over the last few years.

Both have been on TV and now they are appearing at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga Capital on December 17 at 6pm performing their own brands of metal, funk, rock, ska and punk.

The Crackids and DITS met at Rock Factory, their music school in San Pedro de Alcantara and the Crackids reunited in 2021 to perform on the show Tierra de talento, in which they reached the semi-finals.

Some of the most important rock magazines in Spain and in Latin America got behind them and their video showing their interpretation of a song by The Ramones went viral.

DITS emerged in 2017 and in 2019 they won a band contest with their prize being a trip the most famous studios in the world, Abbey Road in London, where they recorded the song Respect which was a cry to stop racism.

Although some members of the original band have now left, they are in great demand to appear at festivals and play whenever they can.

The drummers of both groups, Sergio García (DITS) and David García (Los Crackids), are representing Spain in one of the world’s important drum competitions (Drum off Global).

Tickets for their hour and a quarter concert which promises to raise the roof cost just €9 and are available online from the Cervantes Theatre website.

Thank you for reading ‘Teenage rock is about to take Malaga City by storm’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.