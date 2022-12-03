Orihuela (Alicante) puts out to tender arrangements for impending royal visits

By Linda Hall • 03 December 2022 • 17:50

THREE KINGS: Orihuela city hall puts parades out to tender Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA city hall is putting out to public tender two Three Kings parades on the evening of January 5.

The city centre event has a €115,000 budget, almost double the €60,500 assigned to Orihuela Costa on the grounds that the latter has a smaller population.

Bids to provide the two spectacles can be put in until December 16, municipal sources revealed.

Whoever wins the contract will also have to arrange the Three Wise Men’s visit to the Vega Baja hospital on the morning of January 4, followed by the Kings’ receptions for local children the next day before the big parade that sets out from Las Espeñetas at 6.45pm.

According to the contract specification, this must include “six donkeys from a Vega Baja farm” bearing panniers which, instead of water carafes, will contain gifts for the waiting children lining the procession route. Each donkey will be led by a groom “dressed as a Hebrew.”

For Orihuela Costa, the contractor will have to organise a parade that sets out at 5pm from Plaza Antonio Vicea along a route that finishes inside La Zenia Boulevard.

Here the the Three Kings will host a reception where they will be expected to present at least 1,000 gifts for all those present.

In all, the contractors will need to provide and distribute between 22,000 and 25,000 toys during the two-day celebrations.

