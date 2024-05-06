Hakuna Matata, Auditorium Palma de Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 06 May 2024 • 8:27

A show for the whole family Credit: Auditorium de Palma

Hakuna Matata, the musical, will be live at The Auditorium Palma de Mallorca on on May 11 and 12, 2024.

A Show for Children of All Ages

The show tells a colourful tale of betrayal, redemption, and family.

Mufusa, the majestic lion, reigns over the animal kingdom alongside his queen Sabari. The arrival of their son, Simba, brings boundless joy. Destined to inherit the throne, Simba provokes jealously in Mufasa’s brother, Scar, who has ambitions of ruling the pride himself.

Simba’s journey is a timeless story of resilience and growth. He matures into an adult lion far from the land he once called home. However, fate beckons him back to his true destiny.

Embark on an Adventure

Audiences are invited to embark on an adventure filled with heart, courage and the lasting bonds of family.

Children under 3 years old can watch the performance free of charge.

For more information visit The Auditorium Palma de Mallorca’s website. The venue provides a varied program of entertainment to suit all tastes.