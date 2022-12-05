By Chris King • 05 December 2022 • 1:52

Children's television icon passes away at the age of 90

Bob McGrath, an original cast member of the iconic children’s television show Sesame Street, passed away peacefully at home, aged 90.

Bob McGrath, the veteran actor who was one of the original cast members of the hit children’s television show Sesame Street passed away today, Monday, December 5, at the age of 90. He was an integral part of the show and was one of the actual human stars among the colourful characters.

“Hello Facebook friends, the McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family”, confirmed his family on Bob’s official Facebook page. their post was accompanied by an image of the star, with the dates 1932-2022.

Sesame Street ran for an incredible 47 seasons and Bob featured in the very first pilot episode back in 1969. For more than 40 years he continued appearing, until his last episode in 2017 which was titled ‘Having A Ball’.

Despite no longer working in front of the cameras, Bob continued making public appearances at events to promote the franchise. he also worked on ‘Sesame Workshop’ behind the scenes.

During his long career on the hit show, Bob was responsible for introducing the musical side into episodes. His original songs that became household family tunes included ‘If You’re Happy And You Know It’, ‘Sing A Song’, and ‘People in Your Neighbourhood’. Even the famous Sesame Street theme tune was even Bob’s creation.

