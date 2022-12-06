BREAKING: Russian army deserter in camouflage opens fire on police

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 December 2022 • 12:34

A man in camouflage who is thought to be a Russian army deserter, has opened fire on police in Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region.

According to news station Kommersant on Tuesday, December 6 at least one policeman was injured in the attack.

The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that police were hunting the attacker, who Russian news agency TASS described as a deserter saying that he had used a machine gun in the attack.

The department’s press service said: “The police are conducting a complex of operational-search measures aimed at identifying and detaining a suspect in the attack on employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Novoshakhtinsk.

“One of the policemen received a gunshot wound.”

The incident is believed to have around 12pm Moscow time and although he has been described as a Russian army deserter, the identity of the main in camouflage has yet to be established.

Army deserters in Russia are treated very harshly suffering long jail sentences and if recruited by mercenary group Wagner PMC, death.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.