By Anna Ellis • 06 December 2022 • 15:55

Four major projects planned to provide LED lighting to lower electricity bills. Image: Palma City Council

Palma City Council has approved the projects to renovate the lighting in the neighbourhoods of Son Ferriol, Son Oliva, ses Cadenes and Placa dels Nins and Camí Can Alegria and Parc de la Ribera.

These four projects total an investment of €2,325,864 and the forecast is that these investments will allow savings of between 60 and 30 per cent of the current consumption.

Substitution of LED lighting in Son Ferriol: €508,178 will be invested in the renovation of the sodium lighting in this neighbourhood for LED lighting.

Substitution to LED in public lighting Son Oliva: €604,798 will be invested in a project to renew the sodium lighting of different streets to LED lighting. In this area, the current installation costs 370,817 kWh/year, which means a cost of €59,599 a year that will be reduced by 30 per cent thanks to the planned work.

Improvements to lighting in Ses Cadenes and Plaça dels Nins: €585,495 will be invested in a project to provide lighting in areas where there is currently none, such as a stretch of the Carretera Militar and the Ca na Gabriela road.

The fourth project, lighting improvements on the Can Alegria and Parc de la Ribera roads: €627,397 will be invested in a project to improve the lighting in these areas with new lighting points.

