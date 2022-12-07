18-year-old British soldier dies in ‘non-operational incident’ at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire

By Chris King • 07 December 2022 • 3:36

Image of Private Joshua Kennington. Credit: gov.uk

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that an 18-year-old soldier, Private Joshua Kennington, passed away at Catterick Garrison in a ‘non-operational incident’.

The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday, December 6, that an 18-year-old soldier died at the Catterick Garrison located three miles south of Richmond in North Yorkshire.

In a statement from the MoD, they wrote: “It is with great sadness that the Ministry of Defence confirms the death of Private Joshua Kennington of the Royal Logistic Corps. He died on 24th November 2022 following a non-operational incident at Catterick. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time”

Private Kennington’s family said: “Tragically taken from us far too soon, much loved by family and friends, Josh was kind and compassionate always having time for others and putting them first constantly striving to push himself to be better”.

They added: “He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us, wherever you will be you will always be in our hearts”.

“Private Josh Kennington was a young and popular member of 35 medical squadron”, commented Major Tony Morgan, the Officer Commanding 35 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment.

“He had only been with the squadron for a short time, but his good-humoured and likeable nature made him an instant hit. A spirited individual, always willing to do what was needed, Private Kennington was an excellent soldier and a proud RLC Driver, the epitome of our most talented younger generation”, he continued.

“His death is a sad loss at such a young age and at the beginning of a bright military career ahead of him. Although this is a sad moment for all that knew Private Kennington, we do feel fortunate to have known and to have served alongside this soldier. He will be missed; he will be celebrated and he will be remembered by all those within 35 medical squadron”, Major Morgan concluded.

A further tribute was paid by 5 medical regiment’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Catherine Masling, who said: “Pte Josh Kennington was a superb soldier with ability beyond his years and a bright future before him. He was a true professional, determined to do well whatever the task, and keen to take advantage of everything which the army has to offer”.

“Known to all, and a good friend to many, Pte Kennington was a genuine, kind, and decent person. He made our team stronger. His sudden passing is felt deeply within our regiment, especially by those whom he directly served alongside”, she continued.

Lieutenant Colonel Masling added: “He was our friend and our comrade; we are immensely proud of him. We will miss him, and we will remember him with affection. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very difficult time”.

The Minister for Defence People, Veterans and Service Families Dr Andrew Murrison said: “It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of Private Josh Kennington of 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps”.

“He displayed a natural aptitude for soldiering and it’s clear from his colleagues that he was admired and respected by all those he served with, irrespective of their rank. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time”, he added.

