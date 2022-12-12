By Matthew Roscoe • 12 December 2022 • 13:04

Doctor Who fans mourn death of prolific British TV writer Chris Boucher. Image: BBC Screenshot

TRIBUTES flooded social media following the death of Doctor Who writer Chris Boucher, who died at the age of 79.

The prolific writer penned three stories for the iconic British TV series, Doctor Who, which all aired in 197 with Tom Baker playing the Time Lord.

Boucher wrote The Face of Evil, The Robots of Death and Image of the Fendhal.

He was then later drafted in to become Script Editor on Blake’s 7, a British science fiction television programme produced by the BBC.

Four 13-episode series were broadcast on BBC1 between 1978 and 1981. Chris Boucher wrote nine of its episodes.

After that, Boucher became Script Editor for the detective series Shoestring in 1980, where he took the role for the second series.

He also worked on Juliet Bravo. Jersey and Bergerac.

He created his own short-lived series, Star Cops, which ran for nine episodes in 1987, as reported by doctorwhonews.net.

Hundreds of tributes poured into social media for the writer.

Seth Thomas wrote: “Chris Boucher has sadly died. He wrote some fantastic Doctor Who. But it was his stewardship of Blakes7 where he did his best work and for which he is most known. I’ve never previously watched Star Cops but will give it a watch in his honour. RIP Chris.”

Nicholas Pegg wrote: “Raising a glass to Chris Boucher, last surviving Doctor Who writer of the 70s and one of the most distinctive voices in TV science fiction. He created Star Cops, and script edited all four series of Blake’s 7, writing some of its best episodes including that unforgettable finale.”

Another person wrote: “RIP to Chris Boucher, one of the best writers of BBC sci-fi of the 70s/80s. Star Cops, Blake’s 7 and, of course, Doctor Who. And a superb novel of the first. Hugely talented and influential, he will be sorely missed…”

“Blake’s 7 is one of my favourite series and Star One is probably my favourite episode. Chris Boucher pulls together the various threads and gives a satisfying ending to series B and a cracking cliffhanger!” another person said.

While another person wrote: “I’m truly saddened to learn of the death of Chris Boucher. The importance of The Robots of Death on my journey as a #DoctorWho fan cannot be understated. I adore it, and Image of the Fendahl, too. And so, in tribute tonight… God speed, Chris, and thank you! #RIPChrisBoucher.”

“Chris Boucher, writer of possibly the most perfect classic-series Doctor Who story ever, The Robots of Death, has died. Are there now any 70s Who scriptwriters alive?”

As noted by Doctor Who News, none of the Doctor Who writers from the 1960s or 1970 are now alive.

