By Freddie Scott • 12 December 2022 • 15:57

Driver faces prison after speeding close to 215km/h near Costa Blanca's Alicante. Image: Rob Wilson/Shutterstock.com

A 25-YEAR-OLD has been arrested for reaching speeds of 215 km/h while driving near the town of Agost, Alicante.

A driver in Spain’s Alicante faces prison after being caught speeding by police earlier this year.

Police caught the car driving well over the speed limit, in fact, it was clocked speeding at 215km/h near Costa Blanca’s Alicante.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that the individual was going almost 80 km/h faster than the speed limit on the AP-7 motorway, as reported by Spanish news outlet Informacion.

Officers of the traffic subdivision of the Guardia Civil stopped a car that had reached speeds of 215 km/h whilst passing the 697km point on the AP-7 on November 25.

The driver now faces a potential prison sentence of between three to five months, a fine worth six to twelve months of wages as well as community service work of between 31 to 90 days.

In addition, in line with article 379 of the Penal Code, he will lose his right to drive for one to four years.

Interestingly, it was revealed last year that Alicante speed cameras were among the biggest earners in Spain.

