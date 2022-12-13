By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 18:09

Cause of death revealed of Tina Turner's son Ronnie

The cause of the death of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has been revealed as ‘complications of metastatic colon carcinoma’.

UPDATE: Tuesday, December 13 at 6:05pm

The cause of death of Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has been revealed today by the celebrity news outlet TMZ as ‘complications of metastatic colon carcinoma’. According to the post-mortem conducted by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, Ronnie was suffering from stage four colon cancer.

It was reported that the 62-year-old actor had only found out about his condition three weeks prior to his death.

UPDATE: Saturday, December 10 at 02;07am

Tina Turner took to social media late on Friday, December 9, to confirm the tragic news about the death of her 62-year-old son, Ronnie. She posted on Instagram: “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow, I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Turner (@tinaturner)



Her post was accompanied by a black-and-white image of herself with her eyes shut. Ronnie passed away on Thursday 8, after being found by neighbours outside his home complaining of not being able to breathe properly. Medics attended the scene but they were unable to save him.

Friday, December 9 at 6:05pm

Ronnie Turner, the son of the 83-year-old rock superstar Tina Turner died suddenly today at the age of 62. According to reports he was outside his home when he complained he couldn’t breathe. A San Fernando medical unit with paramedics was deployed to his house after 911 received an emergency call.

As reported today, Friday, December 9, by the celebrity news outlet TMZ, while waiting for medical assistance local bystanders reportedly attempted to carry out CPR techniques on Ronnie as he lay on the pavement.

TMZ quoted law enforcement sources informing them that they: “received a 911 call Thursday morning from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing. A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all”.

Paramedics “rushed to the San Fernando Valley address where bystanders were attempting CPR”, added the news outlet. Their attempts at reviving Ronnie proved futile and “he was pronounced dead at the scene”.

No further information has been released regarding Ronnie’s death but it was known that he was suffering from a form of cancer, as well as other alleged health issues.

A starring role in the biopic about his mother’s music career – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ – brought Ronnie’s acting talents to the public’s attention in the ’90s. Tina’s eldest son Craig tragically committed suicide in 2018.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.