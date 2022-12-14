Invest in high potential ICOs like Oryen Network instead of low performing Altcoins like Kusama or Optimism

By EWN • 14 December 2022 • 9:00

Investing in high potential Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) can allow investors to earn significant returns while participating in the success of revolutionary projects. These investments enable investors to get in on the ground floor of a project and make even more significant gains by buying at a discount. Additionally, ICOs can provide investors with a unique opportunity to help build the future of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

In particular, investing in high-potential ICOs like that of the Oryen Network can be beneficial, rather than low-performing altcoins like Kusama or Optimism. Oryen Network is a promising project that utilises blockchain technology to create an auto-compounding mechanism that generates high yields for retail investors. This has the potential to improve upon existing systems significantly and could be a significant player in the crypto market in the coming years.

What is the Oryen Network?

ORY is a one-of-a-kind DeFi platform that automates staking for crypto investors and allows them to earn a yield of up to 0.177% per day. This is possible with the help of its Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), which makes it easier for users to stake their crypto tokens and earn rewards on them at a staggering rate of 24 times a day.

However, Oryen Network also plans to launch its own decentralised exchange, called OryenSwap, which will allow users to securely and transparently stake ORY tokens. Furthermore, Oryen has devised a method to keep its token’s price from fluctuating in large amounts during highly volatile conditions by incorporating a backup treasury loaded with a Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet. The RFV wallet will provide liquidity to the token, keeping its floor price secure.

The platform has created a unique ecosystem with an announcement to launch its decentralised application and an NFT marketplace. This move will help the platform get more investors and increase its user base. Oryen has already had the backing of major crypto analysts like Steven Clarke and The DeFi Guys, who have predicted a bright future for the platform and its token. Riding on this wave of positive momentum, investors have flocked to the platform’s presale, and if you want to do the same, here is their ICO’s schedule.

Presale Session Date ORY Price Purchase Bonus Presale 7 09 Nov — 16 Dec $0.21 5% Presale 8 16 Nov — 23 Dec $0.25 5% Presale 9 23 Nov — 27 Dec $0.3 0%

What is Kusama?

Kusama is a blockchain platform that was developed as a testnet for the Polkadot project. It is a decentralised network of independent, parallel blockchains. It is designed to be a “canary” for Polkadot, allowing for testing new features and protocols before they are implemented on the main Polkadot network. Sadly, Kusama is not performing well and is currently in a bear market, meaning that the price of its native token, KSM, has been declining. Additionally, the broader crypto market has been volatile, which may also be contributing to Kusama’s poor performance.

Understanding Optimism

Optimism is a blockchain platform focused on scalability and low transaction costs. It uses a ” rollups ” technique to batch transactions together, allowing for greater throughput and lower fees than many other blockchains. The platform is a layer-2 chain, and the network supports various DeFi wallets, including MetaMask.

Key Takeaways

Investing in Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) can be a risky endeavor, but it also has the potential to be incredibly rewarding. By investing in high-potential projects like Oryen Network, investors can participate in revolutionary projects and earn significant returns. Furthermore, with careful research and due diligence, investors can make informed decisions that can pay off both financially and technologically.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido