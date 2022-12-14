Join in Christmas toy run charity fun in Torremolinos

On Saturday, December 17, The Motorclub Komando Amimoto and the Town Hall are organising another Toy Run Torremolinos. The day of solidarity and festivities has already become a tradition in the town.

Starting at 11:00.AM there will be a rally for the Father Christmas motorbike route through Torremolinos, starting at the Plaza Federico Garcia Lorca with the finish line at the same place. An hour later on the Plaza, the charity bar will open where toys can be exchanged for drinks.

The money raised from the bar will be invested entirely in the purchase of toys, which together with those donated by the participants, will be given to families with children in need overseen by the Red Cross.

The Plaza will then be filled with live music from 1:30.PM until 3:00.PM when you can enjoy the rock’n’roll band, Mayday.

For those who would like to join in the Christmas fun but are unable to attend, Motoclub Komando Amimoto is happy to accept donations through the account: ES68 0081 0255 1900 0180 7089.

Torremolinos’ Councillor for Social Welfare, Gloria Manoja, confirmed: “It is a great gesture of solidarity and neighbourliness towards the poorest residents of Torremolinos. Please join us on Saturday, December 17.”