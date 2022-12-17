Sandro Morelli, owner of Marbella’s Villa Tiberio Restaurant raises €15,000 for CUDECA

By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 19:51

Image of Sandro Morelli with Cudeca Volunteers. Credit: CUDECA

Sandro Morelli, the owner of Villa Tiberio Restaurant in Marbella raised €15,000 for the Cudeca cancer charity at his Christmas Gala Dinner.

There are many charity dinners, lunches, and teas, but CUDECA finds special talented artists to make paintings specifically to auction, with so many other incredible articles to help raise money for the hospice on Friday, December 16.

But, how many charity dinners have a well-known artist like Fernando Quiros, who’s known as the Tuna Artist Painter, come to paint in front of hundreds of wonderful people who want to help CUDECA. He painted live for the guests to see his art and bid on his work at the auction.

Jilly Law, another very well-recognized British artist residing in Coin, painted a beautiful piece of art especially for CUDECA. It was designed using minerals and resins to help detoxify and clean out body energy and soul by touching the picture.

It levelled up the auction and helped increase the final figures immensely. Thank you, Fernando Quiros and Jilly Law for your generosity (their contact details are below).

In weather that was treacherous, people braved the elements to show their commitment to CUDECA as there isn’t a family in the world who hasn’t been affected by Cancer. We are blessed with such wonderful artefacts for auction. It’s been quite a few years since ladies could don their finery and they certainly did!

Giles Brown as usual got the room excited and, although outside the weather was foul, inside Villa Tiberio, it was warm and meaningful.

Sadly Dr Marisa Martin, the CEO of CUDECA for the first time was not able to join the event due to ill health and we all wish her well. Esther Raez, from the Communication and Fundraising department of the hospice stepped in. Besides organising this wonderful evening she stood in for Dr Marisa Martin, doing a sterling job.

In her own words: “Being able to receive Sandro Morelli’s help over more than 15 years means very much for CUDECA. He had been able to raise more than €197,000 since he started organizing charity parties for CUDECA and this is helping the hospice to continue caring for so many at the end of life”.

After 14 years of hosting this gala dinner Sandro Morelli, owner of the magnificent Villa Tiberio once again excelled himself with a wonderful 2-course menu. It consisted of a starter of grilled fungi with langoustine and leg of baby lamb cooked in Barolo wine as the main served with Reserva Spanish wine and the Villa Tiberio special tiramisu for dessert.

Absolutely stunning! Sandro Morelli commented with deep emotion: “I am happy to have so many old and new friends coming to my charity galas for Cudeca, your trust means so much to me since Cudeca is so close to my heart”.

He continued: “And now they are caring for children at the end of life and there is nothing more important than children. Their dignity in life needs to be well cared for, but also their dignity in the case of death and this is something that CUDECA know how to do very, very well”.

Entertainment was provided by Frank Valentine, John Luce, Mr Maph, Mario Ross and Barry McCunnell, who all gave their time and energy to entertain the guests and got the restaurant hopping and made it feel very festive.

On a high and different note for the night, there were quite a few people who presented themselves to become Cudeca volunteers, and the Cudeca team were so quick to inform them on how to. The help of volunteers makes such a huge part of the success of the foundation!

The evening ended with the usual fireworks display which all the guests loved and which was kindly sponsored by Sandro Morelli to the amusement of all.

This special and successful evening raised a final figure of 15k, including donations made by exclusive guests such as Sir Michael Smurfit, KBE.

Special thanks go to the generosity of all artists, Caroline Randerson, organising on behalf of Sandro Morelli, and the Villa Tiberio team with Tony Montana as Director of the restaurant; never forgetting the CUDECA volunteers who give themselves away to the cause of palliative care and put all their effort and energy into their volunteering.

A big thanks to Sandy Kaye, international TV presenter and producer, for volunteering her journalism skills and working as PR for the night in aid of the CUDECA Communication department, and PixRase Photography ([email protected]) for documenting the night for the charity. Thank you all.

Fernando Quiros https://www.quirosacolores.com/

Jilly Law Art https://jillylawart.com/

