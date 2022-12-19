By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 10:13

Nightclub stabbing in Barcelona leaves multiple injured as police hunt suspects. Image: Robson90/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH media reports on Monday, December 19 reveal that several people have been injured after a stabbing at a popular nightclub in Spain’s Barcelona.

News outlet La Razon reported that two people suffered serious injuries after a nightclub stabbing in Barcelona in the early hours of December 18.

Police are still hunting the suspects linked to the attacks.

According to initial reports suggest that a brawl broke out between gangs in the Pachá nightclub in Barcelona, located in Port Olímpic.

Two young members of the Casuals, a faction of the Boixos Nois, were stabbed several times in the stomach and side by members of the Jodorovich clan, a well-known family from the Zona Franca area.

The incident occurred outside the doors of the Pachà discotheque, located in Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas in the Catalan capital at around 5 am, as reported by the Spanish news outlet.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible drug-related incident.

Catalan police arrived shortly after 5 am after receiving multiple emergency calls.

When officers arrived at the scene, all but the two injured youngsters had fled the area.

They were taken to a nearby hospital.

🚨 Dos ferits per arma blanca en una baralla a la discoteca Pacha Barcelona. 👉 Els Mossos investiguen la trifulga i miren de localitzar els autors de l'apunyalament | @RTVECatalunya ➕ Info a https://t.co/YCp3AoruJW pic.twitter.com/OBlG6m84B6 — RTVE Notícies (@rtvenoticies) December 18, 2022

