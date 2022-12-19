By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 10:13
Nightclub stabbing in Barcelona leaves multiple injured as police hunt suspects. Image: Robson90/Shutterstock.com
News outlet La Razon reported that two people suffered serious injuries after a nightclub stabbing in Barcelona in the early hours of December 18.
Police are still hunting the suspects linked to the attacks.
According to initial reports suggest that a brawl broke out between gangs in the Pachá nightclub in Barcelona, located in Port Olímpic.
Two young members of the Casuals, a faction of the Boixos Nois, were stabbed several times in the stomach and side by members of the Jodorovich clan, a well-known family from the Zona Franca area.
The incident occurred outside the doors of the Pachà discotheque, located in Carrer de Ramon Trias Fargas in the Catalan capital at around 5 am, as reported by the Spanish news outlet.
Police are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible drug-related incident.
Catalan police arrived shortly after 5 am after receiving multiple emergency calls.
When officers arrived at the scene, all but the two injured youngsters had fled the area.
They were taken to a nearby hospital.
