By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 2:27

Image of Polish troops. Credit: Bumble Dee/ Shutterstock.com

Officials in Minsk consider recent statements made in Poland about the possible seizure of territory in western Ukraine to be a threat to the security of Belarus.

Alexander Volfovich, the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, said on Sunday, December 18, that recent statements made in Poland about a possible seizure of the western regions of Ukraine pose a threat to the security of Belarus, as reported by TASS.

According to the official, the military budgets of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia amount to more than one billion dollars.

“Therefore, there is armament and militarisation, protected from some ‘Eastern danger. And those cautious and careless statements of the Polish leadership, to put it mildly, on the seizure of the western regions of Ukraine cannot but cause concern and pose a threat to the national security of the Republic of Belarus”, Volfovich said from Minsk.

He noted that Poland is trying to occupy Ukraine with ‘soft power’, considering part of the Ukrainian territories to be primordially Polish lands, according to gazeta.ru.

Earlier on Sunday, Alexander Shalpuk, the head of the fourth department of the main organisational and mobilisation department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus spoke about the issuance of mobilisation orders to those liable for military service.

Speaking during an interview with STV, Shalpuk explained that those liable for military service are reconciling their credentials in the military registration and enlistment offices of the country.

According to Shalpuk, the regulations do not in any way restrict citizens from moving or doing anything else. They only assign those liable for military service “to a specific military unit”.

He stressed that earlier reports in the media about preparations for some kind of military action are not reliable. Shalpuk also pointed out that not everyone received these papers, only those who are needed “for a specific military unit in accordance with the military speciality that he received”.

___________________________________________________________

