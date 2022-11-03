By Chris King • 03 November 2022 • 18:00

Photo of Maria Zakharova. Credit: [email protected]_russia

Latvia has been accused by Russia of supporting Nazism and fascism after Soviet monuments were demolished in the country.

Russia today accused Latvia of supporting Nazism and fascism. This came after Maris Riekstins, the Latvian Ambassador spoke with the press during a visit to the village of Bobrovka in the Omsk region.



Maria Zakharova, the Kremlin’s official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to her Telegram channel to comment on the words spoken by Riekstins. She posted: “If the Latvian diplomat Maris Riekstins had not decided to talk to the press (https://disk.yandex.ru/i/t_3lzSJdRUNeaw) for some reason, then there would have been no problem”.

“He said that Riga – contrary to all international norms, notions of conscience, and goodness – is demolishing monuments to Soviet soldiers and liberators because the special military operation in Ukraine is a continuation of Russia’s historic mission to fight fascism and Nazism”.

“It is a continuation of that war that was in the middle of the last century – the fight against fascism. We will not keep such symbols with us. Because we are against this war”.

“It follows from this that the Latvian authorities are already officially in favour of Nazism and fascism. We, of course, guessed for a long time – by torch processions, by honouring of SS veterans (http://pressmia.ru/pressclub/20210318/953137673.html), and on the basis of misanthropic statements of the Riga regime – such logic chains were voiced for the first time”.

“There is no doubt that tens of thousands of the Red Army soldiers, including many heroes – Latvians who were lost during the liberation operation of the Riga offensive – sooner or later in the next world will ask the present Latvian politicians for all that blasphemy which they create right now”.

“Let me just remind you that during the Great Patriotic War, the Omsk region, from where this dusky in all senses broadcasted, saw 300 thousand people sent to the front. More than half of them died. Heroes of the Soviet Union and full Cavaliers of the Order of Glory became 172 Omsk front-line soldiers”.

“Omichi, please ventilate after Riekstinsh. It stinks”, Zakharova concluded.

