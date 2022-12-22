Expat living on Spain’s Costa Blanca goes viral with tweet shared by Elon Musk and John Cleese

By Matthew Roscoe • 22 December 2022 • 14:11

Expat living in Spain's Costa Blanca goes viral with tweet shared by Elon Musk and John Cleese. Image: rafapress/Shutterstock.com

AN expat living on Spain’s Costa Blanca saw his tweet go viral after it was shared by Twitter owner Elon Musk and British actor John Cleese.

Costa Blanca resident Sam, the man behind @SamTwits, tweeted a clip from Monty Python’s Life of Brian which caught the attention of departing Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Python actor John Cleese.

Sam shared the snippet of scene 8 from the Life of Brian, alongside the caption: “For anyone wondering why @elonmusk loves Monty Python. Just 40 years ahead of their time! 😉”

The clip shows the Grumpy People’s Front of Judea talking about how groups such as theirs should “reflect a divergence of interests within its power base” and stars British acting legends, Michael Palin, Eric Idle and John Cleese.

The tweet from Sam has been viewed over 4.2 million so far and has amassed over 50k likes and more than 9.3k retweets.

As noted, among those to comment and share the clip was former ‘Chief Twit’ Elon Musk himself.

Commenting on the scene, Musk wrote: “They saw this coming in the 70’s!”

They saw this coming in the 70’s! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Then John Cleese, who plays Reg in the clip, also replied to Sam.

The Faulty Towers star wrote: “No complaints about this scene for 45 years. But they will start any time next week.”

No complaints about this scene for 45 years But they will start any time next week https://t.co/pWRRyoAde3 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 21, 2022

In the clip, Francis played by Michael Palin is talking to Stan (Eric Idle) and Reg (John Cleese).

The transcript is below.

FRANCIS: Yeah. I think Judith’s point of view is very valid, Reg, provided the Movement never forgets that it is the inalienable right of every man–

STAN: Or woman.

FRANCIS: Or woman… to rid himself–

STAN: Or herself.

FRANCIS: Or herself.

REG: Agreed.

FRANCIS: Thank you, brother.

STAN: Or sister.

FRANCIS: Or sister. Where was I?

REG: I think you’d finished.

FRANCIS: Oh. Right.

REG: Furthermore, it is the birthright of every man–

STAN: Or woman.

REG: Why don’t you shut up about women, Stan. You’re putting us off.

STAN: Women have a perfect right to play a part in our movement, Reg.

FRANCIS: Why are you always on about women, Stan?

STAN: I want to be one.

REG: What?

STAN: I want to be a woman. From now on, I want you all to call me ‘Loretta’.

REG: What?!

LORETTA: It’s my right as a man.

JUDITH: Well, why do you want to be Loretta, Stan?

LORETTA: I want to have babies.

REG: You want to have babies?!

LORETTA: It’s every man’s right to have babies if he wants them.

REG: But… you can’t have babies.

LORETTA: Don’t you oppress me.

REG: I’m not oppressing you, Stan. You haven’t got a womb! Where’s the foetus going to gestate?! You going to keep it in a box?!

LORETTA: crying

JUDITH: Here! I– I’ve got an idea. Suppose you agree that he can’t actually have babies, not having a womb, which is nobody’s fault, not even the Romans’, but that he can have the right to have babies.

FRANCIS: Good idea, Judith. We shall fight the oppressors for your right to have babies, brother. Sister. Sorry.

REG: What’s the point?

FRANCIS: What?

REG: What’s the point of fighting for his right to have babies when he can’t have babies?!

FRANCIS: It is symbolic of our struggle against oppression.

REG: Symbolic of his struggle against reality.

Other people commented on the post from the Costa Blanca resident.

“Last Stanford University debate🤪” one person wrote.

Last Stanford University debate🤪 https://t.co/CdoI6ZY0xO — Liviu Tita (@liviutita) December 22, 2022

“Absolutely brilliant 😂” said another person.

While another person on Twitter wrote: “Very insightful by Monty Python over 40 years ago, wow .”

Very insightful by Monty Python over 40 years ago , wow . https://t.co/1vCTJSXmty — Never labour , proud to be English🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Gilbert50820651) December 22, 2022

