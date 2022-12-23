BREAKING UPDATE: ‘The 78-year-old serpent’, who is being deported was met by his 34-year-old wife

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 December 2022 • 13:05

BREAKING: The French serial killer 'The Serpent' is to be released from his Nepalese prison

12:53 (December 23) – Sobhraj, the Serpent, has been taken from his jail in Nepal to the immigration department in Kathmandu where his travel documents are being prepared for his deportation.

Released by a court because of his poor health and good behaviour, Sobhraj will now be sent back to France his home country. It is understand that he is suffering from a heart condition.

Life sentences in Nepal are for 20 years with law requiring foreigners who complete their sentence to be deported. He has served around 75 per cent of his.

He has 15 days to leave the country, however getting his travel documents sorted may be problematic given Christmas according to Sobhraj’s lawyer Gopal Siwakoti Chitan. It is understood that the offices are now closed until after Christmas.

Waiting for Sobhraj on his release was his wife Nihita Biswas, the daughter of his Nepalese lawyer. Some 44 years younger than Sobhraj, the two married whilst he was in prison.

Charles Sobhraj is just released from tightly guarded central jail. Now, taken to immigration. After spending more than 19 years in Nepal jail he is being deported to France shortly. pic.twitter.com/if7nxvKUMc — Bhadra Sharma (@bhadrarukum) December 23, 2022

Charles Sobhraj known as ‘Bikini Killer’ and ‘Serpent’ will be released from Nepal Jail after almost 2 decades. He has killed >20 tourists.

If he were in India, he could get his release early by joining a particular party. Can you guess name of that party?😜#CharlesSobhraj pic.twitter.com/1vEgHdR3Dc — Rangroot (@RangrootPB10) December 22, 2022

16:45 (December 21) – The French serial killer nicknamed “the Serpent” who preyed on and killed unsuspecting backpackers in Southeast Asia is to be released from his Nepalese prison.

According to the news site NRC.nl on Wednesday, December 21, Charles Sobhraj, is being released for health reasons.

Sobhraj is believed to have killed as many as 20 backpackers who he befriended murdered and robbed in the 70s. He recently achieved infamy after Netflix produced an eight-part series about Sobhraj and his killing spree.

In 1975, a Dutch couple Henk Bintanja (29) and his fiancée Cornelia Hemker (25) who were backpacking through Thailand met the charming Frenchman in Thailand. Bintanja and Hemker disappeared off the face of the earth after their meeting but were found after an attache at the Netherlands Embassy responded to a request for help from one of their parents.

Herman Knippenberg made it his business to track down their killer, eventually leading to their burnt bodies being found.

Sobhraj and his Canadian girlfriend would befriend the backpackers and take them back to his home by offering them somewhere to stay. There he would drug them before murdering them and disposing of their bodies. As a result of Knippenberg’s work, he was finally apprehended in 1976 in New Delhi, India. He was convicted and sent to prison there.

Following his release from prison, he moved to France where he tried to earn a living through interviews and documentaries. Struggling to make a living he flew back to Nepal where he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison. Knippenberg once again was instrumental in his sentencing having kept all the records, which he provided to Nepalese authorities from his home in Australia.

Now 78-year-old the French serial killer nicknamed “the serpent” is to be released, however, no further information has been provided as to what will happen to him including whether he will be deported.

