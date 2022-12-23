Pollença’s electoral assistance campaign to help resident expats register to vote

By Betty Henderson • 23 December 2022 • 19:34

Spanish residents from EU countries and selected other eligible countries can have their say in Spanish local elections if they register before January 31

THE council in Pollença have launched a special campaign which aims to get resident expatriates in the town signed up for the electoral register. Once signed up, resident expats will be able to have their say in local issues that affect them.

The voter registration campaign is taking place ahead of local elections which are taking place in the whole country on June 28 2023. Those interested in signing up to vote must be registered before the deadline on Tuesday, January 31.

Citizens of the European Union, as well as Spanish residents from several other countries including the UK, Norway, and Iceland are eligible to vote in the elections, provided they register before the January deadline.

The council issued guidance on how to register on Wednesday, December 21, explaining that registration can be completed on the INE National Office for Statistics website, using the [email protected] login system, or alternatively, in-person at any Town Hall building by filling in a form.