Five Crypto Tokens to buy toward the Bull Run: Big Eyes, Dogecoin, Monero, and More!

By EWN • 26 December 2022 • 11:10

The cryptocurrency market might be experiencing a crypto winter right now, but old players in the landscape know that this is all part of the game. It has happened before. And we’ve had worse cases of the bear market. This is just one of those markets, and there is a high possibility that the value of tokens will rise again when it’s all over. Here are 5 top tokens to buy in preparation for the bear market’s end. This article will explore the strengths of Uniswap, how Monero is trending upward, and how Big Eyes Coin is one to watch. Read on to find out.

Uniswap (UNI): Swift Transactions Between Crypto Networks

Although the cryptocurrency market is swamped with numerous downturns and price decreases, we see a few tokens performing better than others. Uniswap (UNI) is one cryptocurrency that falls in this category and is a top performer to look to towards the new year. Uniswap is a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. It enables swift transactions from crypto networks at relatively cheap costs. Uniswap is a decentralized exchange system that requires third-party influence in transaction processes. Uniswap offers safe and secure transactions that don’t need third-party support or intermediaries.

Monero (XMR): Providing Privacy & Security

Monero (XMR) is a Privacy token that provides anonymity and allows transactions to remain untraceable. Privacy tokens are one of the most scrutinized sectors in the blockchain landscape, considering that we’ve seen several cases of exploits and hacks on the platforms. Therefore, it is a surprise to see this token perform relatively well despite the numerous sanctions we’ve seen with Privacy tokens. Monero is one of the top performers in the crypto market presently, and considering the potential privacy tokens have, it could be a worthwhile investment toward the coming bull run.

Axie Infinity (AXS): Crypto Meets Gaming

Axie Infinity (AXS) has been another top performer in the market in the past weeks. The gaming coin has amassed over 20% increase in the past few days, and it looks to do more with each passing day. Axie infinity is a popular gaming platform that offers a play-to-earn gaming model for those looking to make money from gaming. The traditional gaming platform, although almost perfect, is known to provide little to no reward for gamers and their community. Axie Infinity looks to solve this drawback, and as the crypto landscape is known for rewarding market participants for their participation, the project fits perfectly into this narrative. Axie infinity rewards its users for their gameplay and gives them the best gaming experiences.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Meme Coin Giant

Dogecoin(DOGE) is the father of meme coins and the first meme coin project to make massive waves in the market, followed by Shiba Inu. The meme coin is a project built on fun, memes, and entertainment. However, it became a significant gainer in 2021, leading the famous bull run. Dogecoin, being a meme coin project, tends to make users rich overnight. The meme coin’s price has been relatively stable in the past weeks.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): New Meme Project Striving For Excellence

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a meme coin project with numerous potential in the landscape. The meme coin demonstrated this from its first presale week when it generated over $1 million. It’s the seventh presale stage, and the big eyes coin has sold close to $12 million. The meme coin is a cat-themed project looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain and leverage the DeFi functionalities that it offers. Big Eyes Coin is the first cat meme coin in the market, and it could be the biggest to launch in 2022. The presale is still on, offering the opportunity to buy the BIG token at the lowest price possible. Click here to buy the token on presale, and use exclusive code Ocean628 for BIG discounts and bonuses!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido