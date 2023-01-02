Four human skulls detected in a package by airport X-ray security scanner

By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 4:18
Image of human skulls found at Mexican airport.
Credit: Facebook Guardia Nacional Mexico
Mexico’s National Guard reported the discovery on Friday, December 30, of a package containing four human skulls. They were detected after passing through X-ray equipment at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport.
According to a statement from the law enforcement authority, the intercepted package was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina. The gruesome find had arrived from Michoacan, a coastal state in western Mexico. Its capital city of Apatzingan is recognised as the home of the notorious Viagras drug cartel.
The skulls were located inside a cardboard box after first being wrapped in clear plastic and then aluminium foil they added. No further information was divulged by the National Guard in relation to the identities of the human remains, or their ages. No motive was given for their being sent from Mexico to the U.S.
“During inspections at packaging companies and through an X-ray team, the #NationalGuardia detected at the Intercontinental Airport of #Queretaro, four skulls, apparently of human origin, wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminium paper minio, no health record”, the National Guard posted on its official Facebook page.
As they pointed out, a special permit must first be obtained from a competent health authority to allow human remains to be transferred, as reported by thesun.co.uk.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
