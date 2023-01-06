Two dead after light aircraft crash in Murcia municipality of San Javier

By Chris King • 06 January 2023 • 0:37
Image of Mar Menor Aeroclub in Murcia.
Credit: Google maps - Aeroclub Mar Menor Flyschool
According to Emergencies 112 in the Region of Murcia, two people were killed this Thursday, January 5, when a Tecnam Sierra light aircraft crashed in the Murcia municipality of San Javier.
As reported by La Verdad de Murcia, the occupants of the plane were 54-year-old Adolfo Baños, a Second Lieutenant of the General Air Academy (AGA), and 47-year-old Hugo Lopez, an instructor from the Mar Menor Flight Club. Baños was currently stationed at the NATO airbase in Geilenkirchen-Teveren in Germany.
The incident occurred at around 5:08pm, some 500 metres from the Los Garranchos aerodrome. After receiving the alert, 112 immediately deployed the emergency services to the location. On arrival, they could only confirm the death of both male passengers.
Sources consulted by La Verdad verified that the victims were participating in a private leisure flight when, after performing some pirouettes, for reasons that are currently unknown, they plummeted to the ground, where the aircraft caught fire.
Although the first information indicated that the occupants were two non-commissioned officers from the AGA, the newspaper was subsequently able to confirm that the second person was a flight instructor.
