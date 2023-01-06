Unions and the government to clash as top solicitor declares “anti-strike” laws illegal

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 January 2023 • 11:47

Strike action - Image William Barton / Shutterstock.com

The unions and the government are set to clash over the proposed new minimum service levels for essential services which have been referred to by some as “anti-strike” laws.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said on Friday, January 6 that a top solicitor had advised him that any such law would be illegal, adding that Rishi Sunak´s plans would effectively “conscript members and curtail their rights to strike.”

The comments come after the Government revealed its plans to implement laws similar to those in Spain that would require fire, ambulance and rail services to maintain minimum service levels during strikes.

If approved, the law would see some union members having to work even if they have voted to strike, as it would organisations being allowed to seek injunctions to force employees back to work as it would the possibility of unions being sued for damages.

Lynch who was speaking to the BBC at the start of the latest walkout said that he had consulted a QC or as they are known following the Queen´s death a KC.

He said: “What this is a symbol of is the Government losing the argument.

“They’ve lost the argument on austerity and pay, and the state of our national public services.

“And instead they want to close that argument down by closing down the unions and stopping us from campaigning against poverty.

“We’ll have to see if it’s compliant with international law. We don’t think it is.

“We’ve got a QC’s [sic] opinion that much of what they’ve got in mind could be completely illegal.”

The statements come as the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) said that they would fight the law in the courts, although it may not get to that as it could be blocked in the House of Lords.

Labour has said if they get into power they would repeal the law, with the bill due to be introduced into parliament sometime next week. Included in the proposals are minimum service levels for health, education, fire and rescue and transport services, border security, and decommissioning of nuclear installations and management of radioactive waste and spent fuel.

Lynch and Labour have both questioned the effectiveness of any such policy, referring to the Transport Department’s impact assessment, which said minimum service levels could cause be more disruptive.

Lynch said: “It will make them worse. We’ll have to resort to work-to-rule, we’ll have to resort to long term overtime bans and partial strikes.

“That will mean disputes become intractable, probably.”

The ever-widening gap between the Unions and the government is set to grow as a top solicitor declares proposed “anti-strike” laws illegal, which if enacted could prove even more disruptive as unions find new ways to “strike.”

