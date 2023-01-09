Pavel Kamnev, developer of Russia’s Kalibr cruise missiles passes away

By Chris King • 09 January 2023 • 18:38

Image of Pavel Kamnev. Credit: Wikipedia - By kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48464061

Pavel Kamnev, the scientist responsible for developing Russia’s deadly Kalibr cruise missiles passed away at the age of 85.

Pavel Kamnev, the Soviet and Russian designer in the field of rocket science, passed away today, Monday, January 9, at the age of 85. He was the man responsible for developing Russia’s deadly Kalibr cruise missiles. No cause of death was reported.

A statement from the press service of the Almaz-Antey Aerospace Defence Concern read: “The scientific director of the Concern VKO Almaz-Antey, Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation, Pavel Kamnev, has passed away”, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Kamnev served as the scientific director of the entity and was a Doctor of Technical Sciences. Prior to taking up the position of scientific director, Kamnev headed the Novator Design Bureau, where Kalibr was developed.

He was also the brain behind more than 20 other inventions that were implemented by the design bureau. More than 300 scientific and technical reports, including draft designs, research reports and state test reports were also part of his endeavour.

His service resulted in Kamnev being honoured with many state awards. These included the title of Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation and the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.