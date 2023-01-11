BREAKING – Royal Mail hit by cyber incident bringing international services to a standstill

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 11 January 2023 • 17:03

Royal Mail has said that a cyber incident has affected their international services and is prohibiting them from despàtching items abroad.

According to Sky News on Wednesday, January 11 Royal Mail has said it is facing severe disruption to its international export services. The company said that a “cyber incident” had affected the service, but no further details were given.

A statement issued by the company said: “We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations.

“Some customers may experience delay or disruption to items already shipped for export.

“Our import operations continue to perform a full service with some minor delays.”

An investigation into the problem is underway with external experts having been called in to assist. Issuing an apology to customers, Royal Mail said that it was doing everything possible to get the service back and running as soon as possible.

