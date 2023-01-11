Frigiliana makes headlines once again as one of National Geographic’s 100 most beautiful towns

By Betty Henderson • 11 January 2023 • 11:41

Tucked into the Axarquía mountains, Frigiliana ticked all the boxes for the National Geographic as one of Spain’s most beautiful towns.

IT’S no secret that Axarquía is home to some of the most beautiful towns in the country and National Geographic seems to agree. The prestigious magazine released its list of the 100 most beautiful towns in Spain on Tuesday, January 3, featuring Frigiliana.

This edition of the list selected rural destinations that have something unique to offer to visitors. Frigiliana was handpicked for the list by editors who cite the town’s charming floral decoration, inviting streets, striking whitewashed buildings and incredible castle as reasons to visit.

The magazine also highlighted Frigiliana’s fascinating cultural heritage as the confluence between Moorish settlers and past Mediterranean civilisations. Editors were impressed not only by the architecture reflecting this rich history, but also by the delicious local cuisine reflecting the diverse origins of the town.

The distinction in the magazine is sure to boost the local tourism industry, particularly with tourists interested in rural experiences, thanks to its glowing description of the town and surrounding Axarquía with tropical and traditional agricultural opportunities.