WATCH: Ukraine’s Miss Universe entry dresses as battle angel in New Orleans

THOUSANDS of social media users have commented on Ukraine’s Miss Universe entry who was dressed as a battle angel wielding a sword at the competition in New Orleans, USA.

Ukraine presented itself as a battle angel at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans, as reported on Thursday, January 12.

Videos circulating of the performance from Ukraine’s Viktoria Apanasenko have been shared hundreds of times as the 28-year-old unveiled the “Warrior of Light” costume.

One person wrote: “I’m not usually interested in miss pageants, but this is a really based costume.”

While another person said: “How can something be so hot and so cringe at the same time.”

The outfit worn by Viktoria Apanasenko featured a multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings topped off with a sword and body armour.

An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The “Warrior of Light” costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.

“Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her body is covered in armour, and at the same time, she carries light through the darkness that came to our peaceful lands with the aggressor.”

It added: “The monolithic jumpsuit symbolises armour and wraps Victoria like a second skin.

“The white dress consists of a stylization of a vyshyvanka with puffy sleeves and a skirt that has more than 10 meters of fabric to it.

“The headwear is decorated with spikelets, which are traditional in Ukraine.

“Symbolic wings are burned in battle, framed in blue and gold armour in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, and decorated with various mirror ornaments, opened for the decisive battle.

“The costume was created in Ukraine in four months in extreme conditions, to the sound of sirens, without electricity, and by candlelight.”

