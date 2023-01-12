The safest cars on the market in 2023

By Betty Henderson • 12 January 2023 • 11:45

SAFETY is a driving factor behind many motorists’ choice of vehicle. But how do you know which model is the safest? Each year, Europe’s independent car safety body, Euro NCAP, tests the most popular cars on the market. Today we’re bringing you the analysts’ most recent findings, including their ‘Best in Class’.

Electric car

As well as being the safest electric car, the Tesla Model S was also ranked the safest sedan picking up safety score of 94 per cent in tests.

Family car

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 similarly stood out with an excellent adult safety rating of 97 per cent and 87 per cent for children thanks to its advanced driving assistant technology.

Small car

A surprise on the list, Great Wall Motors’ Ora Funky Cat impressed in safety tests with a 92 per cent safety rating, surpassing several industry heavyweights.

Small SUV

The Tesla Model Y snapped up the ‘Best in Class’ award thanks to its incredible safety score of 97 per cent. The car, which was the most popular new car sold in Europe last year, was also ranked the best small SUV by the body.

Off-road

Another relatively unknown car took first place in this category. The Wey Coffee 01 was described as being ‘well-equipped’ and obtained an impressive 91 per cent safety score.