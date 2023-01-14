UK government confirms supply of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine

By Chris King • 14 January 2023 • 19:21

Image of a Challenger 2 tank. Credit: Martin Hiberd Shutterstock.com

The supply of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to Ukraine has been confirmed by the UK Government.

A statement released by the British government confirmed that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy today, Saturday, January 14.

The statement announced: “The leaders reflected on the current state of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with successive Ukrainian victories pushing Russian troops back and compounding their military and morale issues”.

“They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine. The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems”.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland’s offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks”.

“The Prime Minister stressed that he and the whole UK Government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace”.

___________________________________________________________

