Former Premier League Brighton star rushed to hospital following suspected heart attack aged 24

By Chris King • 15 January 2023 • 19:04

Image of Zambian footballer Enock Mwepu. Credit: Wikipedia - By Steindy (talk) 21:14, 28 August 2018 (UTC) - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=72112569

Enock Mwepu, the 24-year-old former Brighton midfielder was rushed to a hospital in Zambia following a suspected heart attack.

Enock Mwepu, the former Brighton midfielder was reportedly rushed to a hospital this morning, Sunday, January 15, following a suspected heart attack. He was said to have been driving his car at the time of the incident.

According to the Zambian Observer, a fellow motorist noticed Mwepu’s vehicle swerving erratically on the Great North Road. They realised that the driver must be in some sort of trouble and went to his assistance.

“Mwepu was driving along Great North Road near Kabangwe area, he was heading out of town. So, it’s like he started having obviously heart issues”, a source close to the incident informed the news outlet.

They continued: “When he started having a cardiac arrest. He started driving zig-zag, so, the vehicle that was just driving behind him, when they saw he was not driving safely. Then he eventually parked, and came out of the vehicle and fell”.

He was subsequently rushed to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka. There has been no update about Mwepu’s current condition.

After being diagnosed last October with a hereditary heart condition, the Zambian footballer retired from the game at the age of 24.

During his shortened career, before joining English Premier League club Brighton, Mwepu represented Red Bull Salzburg, where he won four league titles and three Austrian Cups. He also played 23 times for his country, notching six goals.

At the time of his diagnosis, the star was warned that his condition could become more serious if he continued playing football. His condition was uncovered after he was taken ill whilst on a flight heading off on international duty with Zambia. Mwepu was rushed to a hospital in Mali where tests revealed his heart problem.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.