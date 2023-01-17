By Chris King • 17 January 2023 • 3:08

At least eight injured in mass shooting at Martin Luther King Day celebrations in Fort Pierce, Florida

A mass shooting incident at a Martin Luther King Day celebration event in Fort Pierce, Florida, has left at least eight people injured.

At least eight people are reported to have been injured in a mass shooting incident that occurred today, Monday, January 16, in the city of Fort Pierce, Florida. According to online reports, large crowds had congregated for a Martin Luther King Day celebratory event near Ave. M and 13th Street.

It is thought that a car show was taking place in a local park, believed to be the lllouis Ellis Park. Local media said that one of those who were shot was in a critical condition.

Unverified video footage uploaded on social media showed people running from the location as what sounds like gunfire is heard in the background. Law enforcement agencies responded to the reports of shots fired and the sheriff’s office is said to be working on leads to apprehend the perpetrators who are still at large.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.