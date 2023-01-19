The Classic & Sports Car Club First Car Run! 

By Euro Weekly News Media • 19 January 2023 • 9:30

Image: Ian Giles

Readers of Euro Weekly News will probably know that the Classic Car Club has now evolved into then Classic & Sports car Club of Andalucia. In this form, the Club had its first car run to set things off for the new year.

Organised by Ian and Carol Giles the Club enjoyed a successful lunch last Tuesday at La Sierra Restaurante in Cerros del Aguila and then an amazingly successful car run on the following Saturday.

Cars gathered at Venta El Tunel, just across the Pantanos near Malaga, to enjoy a social chat over bacon sarnies and coffee and a chance to look at some of the beautiful cars gathered there. Numerous Porsches, Jaguars, Mercedes including a Pagoda, MGBs including a V8 version, Mazda MX5, Peugeot 205Gti, a stunning Spanish built ‘Hurtan’, a Chevvy Camaro and the most amazing V8 Chevvy pick-up truck that would win any car show or Concours D’Elegance! Quite an amazing turn-out of cars.

A briefing and explanation of the Roadbook used was given by Ian Giles before the’Off’, just a few minutes before that wonderful and well used instruction ‘ Gentlemen (and ladies) Start Your Engines…..’

The route left the Pantano around 11.00 AM and headed up through the beautiful west side of the Montes de malaga into Casabermeja.

From there, cars took the road to Villanueva de la Concepcion before climbing up the famous Torcal with its amazing rock formations and incredible views. On the very top of the Torcal the organisers had arranged a stop to take in the views and enjoy a complementary glass of Cava !

Image: Ian GilesAfter circulating the Torcal from West to east cars ca]me down through to Alora and a coffee stop at Los caballos near Pizarra. Suitably refreshed 25 beautiful cars headed for Mijas and then on down to finish at la Cala de Mijas.

Here a superb lunch was enjoyed at the famous ‘Olivia’s’ in La Cala where food was cooked by executive chef and TV celebrity, Steven Saunders. Cava was served on arrival and live music kept the fun atmosphere going. All members reported furs-class food and service and thoroughly enjoyed the day.

The Club always has a lunch get-together on the first Tuesday of the month at La Sierra Restaurante in Cerros del Aguila and follows that with a car run and lunch on the next Saturday. This next events are Tuesday February 07th and the car Run and lunch will be on Saturday, February 11th.

More information from Ian Giles [email protected]

