By Sally Underwood • 22 January 2023 • 11:31

The areas of Spain set for freezing lows of up to minus 10°C next week. Image: Shutterstock.com/Fernando Astasio Avila

FROM Sunday, January 22, the low temperatures Spain has already seen are set to dip even lower with the arrival of a freezing, dry polar air mass from northern Europe, which will leave widespread frosts and minimum temperatures below zero in most of the country until Wednesday, January 25.

According to the forecast from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), on Sunday temperatures will drop to a freezing -4 °C and even -6 °C in areas across the centre and east of Spain, with the lowest temperatures set for mountain areas, where they will drop below -10 °C.

The cold snap is explained, according to Aemet spokesman Rubén del Campo, by “the arrival of a polar air mass from the continent”, which unlike the air masses that entered the Peninsula earlier this week, which were humid, “will be very cold, dry air coming from northern Europe.”

Aragon and Catalonia are on orange alert due to a significant risk of low temperatures, while Castilla y León, Castilla La-Mancha, Madrid, Navarra and La Rioja are on yellow alert.

In addition to low temperatures, Aragon will be on orange alert for wind, as will Catalonia, with maximum gusts of up to 100 kilometres expected to be recorded in the Pyrenees.

Monday, January 23 is expected to be the coldest day of the year, with temperatures across almost the entire country expected to drop below 0°C.

By Wednesday, January 25 however, the coastal areas on the Mediterranean will beG over 15°C.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .