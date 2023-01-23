BREAKING: Fighter jets scrambled to escort Ryanair flight after suspected bomb threat Close
Sponsored walk from Moraira to Valencia to raise funds for Akira Dog Sanctuary

By Anna Ellis • 23 January 2023 • 17:41

Sponsored walk from Moraira to Valencia to raise funds for Akira Dog Sanctuary. Image: Lee Harker / GoFundMe.

Akira volunteer, Lee Harker, will be completing a sponsored walk, which will cover a massive distance of 240km.

Walking from Moraira to Valencia and back again starting on Monday, January 30, Lee is hoping to raise funds for a new dog training and rehabilitation zone at the Akira Dog Sanctuary in Benissa. The centre will help teach rescued dogs new life skills and overcome trauma which will help their potential for adoption.

Lee confirmed “I have been volunteering at the Shelter for nearly three years and it’s become a passion of mine to help as many rescued dogs as possible. If I won the Euro millions I would build the best dog shelter in the world. I haven’t yet so in the meantime, I’m doing this walk.”

For more information about the project head to akira-angels.org.

Lee appreciates that it’s an expensive time of the year for people, so if you can’t donate he would really appreciate it if you could share his story.

To support Lee, CLICK HERE, head to his GoFundMe page Akira Angels or contact Akira on (+34) 657 68 95 67.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]uroweeklynews.com.

Comments

