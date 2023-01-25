Mallorca NIBS: News in Brief from the Mallorca region

By Betty Henderson • 25 January 2023 • 15:26

Here's your news briefing from the island of Mallorca this week. Photo credit: trabantos / shutterstock.com

Cycle challenge

Professional and amateur cyclists rolled out across the island on Wednesday, January 25 for the five day stage race, Challenge Mallorca. With an average stage length of 152 kilometres, the gruelling race covers difficult terrain with five trophies up for grabs.

Bollywood fame

Eagle eyed Bollywood fans spotted idyllic spots around Mallorca including Camp de Mar and Cala Llamp in the trailer for Pathaan, the Bollywood blockbuster, (the first filmed in Mallorca). The clip was one of YouTube’s most watched videos last week.

Prestigious property

The national property platform, Idealista revealed the most expensive places to buy property in the country after conducting a study. It placed Mallorca’s Calvia in second place with an average property value of a whopping €1.57 million.

Food fame

Mallorca’s gastronomic excellence went on show at Madrid’s Fusion Festival, held in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, January 24. Gourmet local produce prepared with skill by celebrity chefs impressed while the island’s pork main dishes were the star of the show.

Sanction strike

A Mallorca-based business was hit with sanctions by the USA for allegedly sending Iranian-made drones to Russia. The US Treasury has blacklisted iJet Global DMCC, which has an office in Palma de Mallorca for its illicit actions threatening global peace.

Cold snap

Mallorca hasn't escaped unscathed from the polar chill which has swept across Spain. Snowfall was reported as low as at sea level on Saturday, January 21. Temperatures have dropped across the island with mountainous lows of -1 degrees Celsius.