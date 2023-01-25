Santander, Ambassador and Linea Directa steal show at British Chamber of Commerce in Madrid

By Sally Underwood • 25 January 2023 • 11:59

Santander, British Ambassador and Linea Directa steal show at British Chamber of Commerce event in Madrid. Image: EWN

ON Tuesday, January 24 an event held by the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain with Line Directa at the NH Colon Madrid saw more than 100 business leaders come together from across Spain.

Also attended by senior members of Santander’s Madrid office as well as British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, the British Chamber of Commerce ‘New Year’s Cocktail’ evening was a chance for British and Spanish companies to interact and strengthen bonds between the two powerhouse nations.

Speaking in Spanish, Hugh Elliott thanked attendees for coming and spoke about the links between the UK and Spain, as well as his plans for an event to mark the King’s coronation on May 6.

Representatives of the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, Linea Directa and Santander also spoke about the positive growth in commerce in the last year before a raffle hosted by ‘William Shakespeare’ and ‘Miguel de Cervantes’ took place.

Hugh Elliott told the Euro Weekly News: “It’s fantastic to be together. We forget quickly and a year ago we couldn’t be together. There are also people here, as well as others, who have developed treatments that have allowed this and we musn’t forget them.

“While we currently have an energy crisis, copst of living problems and an invasion in Ukraine, hearing the buzz here and feeling the energy gives some light to the gloom without underestimating its challenges.”

He added: “There is so much British investment in Spain and loads of Spanish investment in the UK so it’s really really positive.”

