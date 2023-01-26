Victory in Partaloa (Almeria) for Piedra Amarilla residents who opposed chicken farm

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 22:23

2021 MEETING: EPRA members discuss plans to fight chicken farm installation Photo credit: EPRA

IN 2021, the Euro Weekly News reported that residents in Partaloa’s Piedra Amarilla district were fighting plans for a neighbouring chicken farm.

They feared they would be living in close proximity to an installation raising 35,000 broilers at a time and Stephen Tucker, our Partaloa contact, recently got in touch with us again.

“We won!” he exclaimed.

“It has been a long road, but despite Partaloa town hall plenary session’s 4-2 vote in favour of this chicken farm, the existing laws were finally bolstered by a new regulation,” Stephen said. “That means the factory cannot be built.”

As a member of the Eastern Partaloa Residents Association (EPRA), he passed on an announcement from the group. This explained that the Official Provincial Bulletin (BOP) dated January 12 this year, and published by the Almeria Diputacion, detailed additional regulations covering new activities involving livestock.

Supporting existing legislation in Andalucia, they came into force 15 days later and limited building broiler houses within one kilometre of existing homes and invalidated the Piedra Amarilla plans.

“I trust that our news will encourage others to fight back when invaded by livestock activity close to their homes,” Stephen said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram