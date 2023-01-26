Victory in Partaloa (Almeria) for Piedra Amarilla residents who opposed chicken farm

By Linda Hall • 26 January 2023 • 22:23
2021 MEETING: EPRA members discuss plans to fight chicken farm installation
Photo credit: EPRA
They feared they would be living in close proximity to an installation raising 35,000 broilers at a time and Stephen Tucker, our Partaloa contact, recently got in touch with us again.
“We won!” he exclaimed.
“It has been a long road, but despite Partaloa town hall plenary session’s 4-2 vote in favour of this chicken farm, the existing laws were finally bolstered by a new regulation,” Stephen said. “That means the factory cannot be built.”
As a member of the Eastern Partaloa Residents Association (EPRA), he passed on an announcement from the group. This explained that the Official Provincial Bulletin (BOP) dated January 12 this year, and published by the Almeria Diputacion, detailed additional regulations covering new activities involving livestock.
Supporting existing legislation in Andalucia, they came into force 15 days later and limited building broiler houses within one kilometre of existing homes and invalidated the Piedra Amarilla plans.
“I trust that our news will encourage others to fight back when invaded by livestock activity close to their homes,” Stephen said.
