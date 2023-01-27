Jurassic Park star’s gripping courtroom drama to debut on ITV’s new streaming service

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 January 2023 • 12:18

Gripping courtroom drama starring Jurassic Park actor set to debut on ITV's new streaming service. Image: Luis Javier Villalba/Shutterstock.com

ITV’s new streaming service will be the home for a gripping Australian courtroom drama which is set to debut in the UK later this year.

ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX, which was launched in late 2022, will be home to the gripping Australian courtroom drama, The Twelve, starring Sam Neill, known best for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The series will make its exclusive UK debut on the streaming service on February 16.

“This gripping courtroom drama tells the story of 12 ordinary Australians who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial as traumatising as it is controversial, in which a woman stands accused of killing her teenage niece,” ITV said.

“Behind the façade of their anonymity, these twelve ordinary people bring with them their own histories.”

It added: “Lives that are as complex as the trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice.

“Through the multiple lenses of these jurors, audiences will see the fragility and imbalances of the law and the chaotic and flawed way we attempt to determine justice in our society.”

Alongside Golden Globe-nominated actor Sam Neill, the limited series also stars Marta Dusseldorp (Wentworth, Stateless, A Place to Call Home) and Kate Mulvany (Fighting Season, Lambs of God, Hunters).

The 10-episode crime drama commissioned by the FOXTEL Group is produced by Warner Bros.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.