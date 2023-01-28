New bus stop solves traffic jams for Calle Ortuño in Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 28 January 2023 • 21:40

CALLE PRIMAVERA: New bus stop will be ready by March Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

A NEW bus stop in Benidorm’s Calle Primavera will solve the traffic jams currently caused by coaches and school buses in Calle Emilio Ortuño.

The existing stop will be eliminated, while the parking spaces reserved for mopeds and motorcycles in Calle Primavera are to be moved to Calle Emilio Ortuño.

Ana Pellicer and Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, respective councillors for Citizens’ Participation and Transport, recently visited the site accompanied by members of the Consejo Vecinal residents’ committee.

The decision to install the Calle Primavera bus stop had been taken following agreement between the town hall’s Mobility Committee and local residents, Gonzalez de Zarate said.

“The new bus shelters will be completely accessible,” the councillor explained. “There will also be a pedestrian path at the rear for Calle Primavera residents.”

Work is expected to be completed by March, he added.

