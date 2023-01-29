By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 1:52

Unconfirmed reports of three dead in mass shooting incident in Baltimore

Unconfirmed reports say that at least three people are believed to have died after a mass shooting incident in Baltimore, Maryland.

Unconfirmed reports this evening, Saturday, January 28, claim that at least three people have died after a mass shooting incident in Baltimore. Five individuals are said to have been hit by gunfire at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens St in the Upton neighbourhood of the Maryland city.

Commissioner Harrison and PIO are on scene of a shooting with multiple victims near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Media staging area will be at the intersection of Laurens Street and Brunt Street. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 29, 2023

Eric Costello, a Baltimore City councillor tweeted @CoiuncilmanETC that early reports suggested two adults and a child are the three deceased.

UPDATE: 5 people shot at intersection of Pennsylvania Ave / Laurens St in Upton. Early reports are two adults and one infant are deceased. Updates as they become available and a statement to follow shortly. — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) January 29, 2023

WBAL-TV News reporter Tommie Clark was live at the scene and posted a video showing a large police activity in the area.

BREAKING: We are on scene of an incident off N Fremont. This is just one corner of the massive scene. We are hearing a public information officer is en route. Details to come. @wbaltv11 pic.twitter.com/KHQEUx8i4D — Tommie Clark (@TommieClarkWBAL) January 29, 2023

CENTRAL | BALTIMORE CITY | TRIPLE SHOOTING | N CAREY ST & LAURENS ST | 3 VICS WITH GSWS | 1 REPORTED AS A BABY #BREAKING #BCPD #BCFD — Baltimore Metro News (@BaltMetroNews) January 28, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.