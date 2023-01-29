BREAKING: Bus plunges into a ravine leaving 24 dead and many injured Close
By Chris King • 29 January 2023 • 1:52

Unconfirmed reports say that at least three people are believed to have died after a mass shooting incident in Baltimore, Maryland.

 

Unconfirmed reports this evening, Saturday, January 28, claim that at least three people have died after a mass shooting incident in Baltimore. Five individuals are said to have been hit by gunfire at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens St in the Upton neighbourhood of the Maryland city.

Eric Costello, a Baltimore City councillor tweeted @CoiuncilmanETC that early reports suggested two adults and a child are the three deceased.

WBAL-TV News reporter Tommie Clark was live at the scene and posted a video showing a large police activity in the area.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

