Has Crypto Revolutionised Philanthropy? How Binance Coin, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin are giving back to the planet

Cryptocurrency has been around for approximately 14 years and has, in the recent years, gained a lot of popularity. With the rise of this new marketplace come many benefits such as low transaction costs, quick transfers and also that fact that it is fairly easy to use; no need to sign paperwork and open a bank account. No doubt, cryptocurrency has changed the finance world.

Despite being a relatively new payment mechanism, cryptocurrency is used across the world to create a positive impact. Three crypto projects that use their resources to make a difference in the world are Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance (BNB). This article explores how these projects weave philanthropy and crypto together.

Dogecoin (DOGE): Giant Meme Coin still going strong

Initially, Dogecoin (DOGE) started out as a “joke” between two engineers who wanted a peer-to-peer currency which was made to appeal to a wider range of audience than Bitcoin’s demographic. It is the coin that started both “meme coins” and “dog cryptos” with its mascot being the Japanese Inu. It was created in 2013, just 6 years after Bitcoin, as the “Doge” meme became famous. However, it didn’t rise to popularity until 2021 as cryptocurrency became more common to use and Elon Musk explicitly displayed his favourability for the coin and invested in it.

In 2014, Dogecoin (DOGE) partially funded a charity programme that is called Charity:Water. This charity raises money to provide clean and safe drinking water for people without access to it across the globe. It helps assist with the water crisis which forces millions of people to trek each day in search of safe drinking water or are affected by diseases caused due to a lack of it which can be fatal. In the recent years, Dogecoin (DOGE) also partnered up to raise money for #TeamSeas with YouTubers Mr.Beast and Mark Rober. #TeamSeas is a clean-up project with the aim of removing trash from various water bodies like the oceans and seas or beaches. For every $1, the project’s team cleans 1 pound of waste from any one of these places and helps protect aquatic life and the environment.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Cat-Themed Meme Coin Pushing Final 200% Bonus Promotion

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a fairly new crypto coin that is yet to be launched; it is currently in the presale stage. With over $18 million raised, the project is moving steadily to its launch. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a community owned meme token with a cat as its mascot. 80% of its coins will be available to the community on the first day.

Despite not even being launched, the project already donates to various charities regularly. A few examples of the charities Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has donated too are Support and Feed, Luna Children’s Charity, and Orca Network . Furthermore, the project also holds 5% of the total supply in a charity wallet to be donated to ocean saving charities. The meme token does so to protect marine life and the largest ecosystem on the planet. Helping save the oceans also slows down climate change and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to give back to the world which is why it focuses on philanthropy a considerable amount.

Binance (BNB): Native Token of Exchange

Created by Changpeng Zhao, also known more commonly as CZ, in 2017, the coin came into existence even before the Binance blockchain did. Originally, it was based on the Ethereum blockchain and was then made the native token of the Binance blockchain platform when it was introduced.

The coin has its own foundation named “Binance Charity”, created to use the Web3 technology for good causes and a positive impact. It is the first blockchain-based platform used for contribution and charity on the planet. According to the Binance (BNB) team, the mission for Binance Charity is to advance innovation in humanitarian help and create an inclusive Web3 by opening up its teaching and research to everyone. By having complete transparency, it allows for issues such as corruption, a lack of donor spending accountability and donations not reaching who needs them the most are tackled. Other issues the platform aims to overcome include but are not limited to excessive international fees and international procedures. Some of the causes the Binance Charity donates to are: Protect Our Planet, Binance Lunch For Children and Crypto Against Covid.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido