By Imran Khan • 30 January 2023 • 15:24

Driver throws hundreds of euros on the road during rush hour traffic in Spain.

Locals caused a traffic jam by leaving their cars to collect money thrown in the middle of a busy road in Marbella, Spain

Locals driving on a busy road in Marbella, Spain were met with a surprise, after bills worth hundreds of euros were thrown out a car during rush hour traffic.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on Instagram, which show people parking their cars in the middle of the road and stepping out to collect the bills, that were scattered all across the road.

The incident also caused a traffic jam, as several people rushed to gather as many bills as they could, stop other cars from moving.

Another video which was posted sometime later shows a man driving in his car, as a bus has been parked ahead of them.

People can be seen abandoning their cars in the middle of the road, with traffic behind them, and rushing to pick up the euro bills that can be seen on the road, as the slow moving cars and the wind blows them away.

The driver who shot the video also explaining, “the bus has stopped…people are pick up the bills now”. He added, “So many bills”.

Authorities in the region have so far issued no statement about the incident, which took place in La Cañada area of Marbella.

