World class DJs to take to stage at Cuevas del Almanzora’s Dreambeach festival this summer

By Betty Henderson • 30 January 2023 • 15:37

Thousands of music fans from all over the world flock to Almería every year for Dreambeach festival. Photo credit: Dreambeach Festival (Via Facebook)

THE final tickets for the third release have gone on sale for Dreambeach festival, one of Almería’s biggest music festivals which is set to take place for five days of sunshine and hot hits in Cuevas del Almanzora from Wednesday, August 9.

Festival organisers launched the festival line-up at FITUR tourism fair two weeks ago on Friday, January 20 and tickets began to fly off the shelves! Granada fusion artist Dellafuente is set to headline the festival alongside top electro DJs Loco Dice and Deborah De Luca.

Other top electro and house musicians recently announced to perform at the ninth edition of the festival this summer include Hybrid Minds, Whipped Cream, and Shlømo. They join other globally renowned DJs Carl Cox, The Prodigy, and Armin van Buuren on the exciting line-up.

This year’s festival is also set to feature another stage and space for more than 25,000 revellers to camp overnight during the event.

The last third release tickets are available online from: https://www.dreambeach.es/?fbclid=IwAR3CfQSQYl56UfGflimLoRg57dpUoRupmBcxOGALncT6VixmGQ0WEsaS0r8