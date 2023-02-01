BREAKING: Beyoncé coming to UK, US and Spain in 2023 as singer announces Renaissance tour dates

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 15:11

BREAKING: Beyoncé coming to UK and Spain as singer announces Renaissance tour dates. Image: Beyoncé/Instagram

ONE of the world’s biggest-selling singers, Beyoncé, has announced her upcoming Renaissance tour dates, including shows in the US, UK and Spain.

US singer Beyoncé announced dates and locations for her upcoming Renaissance tour on Wednesday, February 1.

The 41-year-old will kick off the US leg on July 12 in Philadelphia, and will also visit venues in Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and New Orleans, among others.

The multi-award-winning artist will head to the UK, performing at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in June, as well as Cardiff, Edinburgh and Sunderland.

“Queen Bey” will also visit Spain, playing at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona in June.

Tickets have yet to go on sale for the ‘Single Ladies‘ singer’s tour but fans are eager to snap up tickets.

People reacted to the news on social media.

“Yessssssssssssss🔥” one person wrote on Instagram.

Another person said: “I’m so ready for this omg.”

While a third wrote: “TAKE ALL MY MONEY!!!”

You can find all of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour dates here.

