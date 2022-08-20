President Zelenskyy dances in heels to Beyonce’s 2008 hit single “Single ladies”

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 16:09

Image - Zelenskyy: Oleh Dubyna/shutterstock

A video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has gone viral as he struts around in heels to Beyonce’s 2008 hit single “Single Ladies”. There is no report from the bunkers, no request for new arms…only Zelesnkyy dancing in Beyonce attire.

The video isn’t a test of Vladimir Putin, nor is it the secret to the cause of the war in Ukraine. The images are only further example of Zelesnkyy’s tremendous talent. Not in vain, the actor and comedian was voted “Dancing Star” in his country before finding himself in a completely different reality and reinventing himself as president of war.

Strong man of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, also demonstrated his musical talent. His performance in front of a list A Hollywood performance in St Petersburg is unforgettable. After a brief solo performance on the piano, Putin sang the 1956 Fats Domino classic ‘Blueberry Hill’ at a charity concert in December 2010.

Putin’s performance was met with mixed opinion, as one twitter account by the name of @AlLadescartes described the video as “pathetic” and Putin like “a pet dancing bear, on a ball, for my American entertainment, begging for scraps from my American Hollywood elites”. Similarly, @EricKoop3 described the video footage of the Russian president’s solo as “the first video of Putin committing a crime against humanity”.

Whereas the twitter account @thegutterpoet posted the link to the video, commenting “what a beautiful voice!”

