Call for urgent train modernisation

By Eva Alvarez •
Published: 02 May 2024 • 9:02
Suburban train passing through Elche Credit: Antonio Amoros
Different political groups in Elche came together to request a quick and updated local train service.
Political parties in Elche, including PSOE, Compromis, and the PP, are joining forces to push for quick improvements to the local train service. They’re calling for urgent action on the Torrellano route and upgrades to the Murcia-Alicante Cercanias line, which are vital for both Elche and Torrellano.
Mayor Pablo Ruz discloses that Minister Oscar Puente has ignored three meeting requests regarding urgent railway issues. The long-standing necessity to expedite the Torrellano variant, essential for local train services linking Alicante and Murcia, continues to be overlooked.
The PP demands swift action, dismissing temporary electrification proposals and urging clear plans for the variant’s progress. In contrast, the PSOE recognizes government efforts since 2023, stressing the significance of continued work despite delays.
Compromis promises to support bipartisan efforts, worried that political differences might block important infrastructure improvements. They emphasise the urgent need to improve Elche’s local train service and call for everyone to work together to make sure important connections are made. Mayor Ruz wants Minister Puente to listen to Elche’s united call for better railways, highlighting the need for collaboration with Alicante to improve connections, including to the airport. Compromis also stresses the importance of getting Elche’s train services improved, even though progress has been slow.
