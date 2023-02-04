Germany approves the transfer of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

By Chris King • 04 February 2023 • 2:35

Image of a Leopard 1 tank. Credit: Wikipedia - By Rainer Lippert - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40802889

Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebeshtreit announced that Ukraine will receive a supply of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany.

The German government confirmed on Friday, February 3, that the FRG had approved the transfer of Leopard 1 tanks to Kyiv. Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebeshtreit announced the news to reporters.

“I can confirm that one permit has been issued. I can’t give any other information”, Hebeshtreit informed them. He did not specify from whom exactly this request was received, and also did not provide any clarifying information.

On January 25, Hebestreit promised that Germany would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin will supply these tanks from its own stocks. In addition, Germany granted permission for countries that have Leopards to supply Ukraine with these tanks.

US President Joe Biden also announced that 31 Abrams tanks would be sent to Kyiv as part of a new military aid package. Washington will also provide ammunition, spare parts, and training for Ukrainian crews. Military assistance to Ukraine will also be supported by supplies from other countries.

Other European countries also announced their intention to send their tanks to Kyiv. These include the UK, Poland, Finland, Portugal, Spain, Netherlands, Norway and Canada, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

