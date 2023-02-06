Gador is set to become the national capital of citrus fruits on Sunday, February 12

An array of oranges and citrus fruits will once again fill Gador with excitement and flavour. On Sunday from 10:00.AM at the Plaza de la Constitucion, Gador will celebrate its roots and close social, cultural and economic ties with citrus fruits.

The Mayoress of Gador, Lourdes Ramos. confirmed: “We invite everyone to visit the town of Gador this Sunday and discover our excellence because, despite being a small town, we have a lot to give.”

Some of the activities that will take place in Gador this Sunday include the traditional street market with the participation of more than 30 stalls, a large juice fountain, the tasting of orange papaviejos that will be made throughout the day, musical performances, children’s entertainment and a tourist train ride, among many others.

Parking will be available in the town and a bus will leave from the Intermodal at 10:30.AM to Gador and will return to the capital at 4:00.PM.